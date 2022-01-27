I can’t believe that there are women out there who think that taking a growing baby from your body is freedom. Where is that freedom?
Imagine, you are in an abortion clinic in the waiting room, then the nurse calls your name saying you’re next. Wouldn’t you rather run out the door instead of going through the abortion?
Did you know if you live in Iceland and are pregnant, when you go for your ultrasound and they found out you are carrying a Down syndrome baby, they prefer you have an abortion?
No wonder they call the country Iceland. They are as cold as ice.
Andrea Nosko
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.