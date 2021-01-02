I find it hard to understand why people would not vote for the incumbent President Donald Trump for another four years of great success. Approximately 75 million of us did vote for him, which is about 12 million more than in 2016.
Unfortunately, about 80 million voted for his opponent who ran on a platform of some of the following:
• Raising individual and corporate income taxes and repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act implemented under Trump.
This was the primary cause of the success of the economy over the past four years prior to the pandemic.
• Eliminate fracking, which led the U.S. to become energy independent.
• Open our southern border from Mexico and stop building the wall, which substantially reduced illegal immigration.
• Endorse the killing of unborn children (abortion). Anyone who endorses this should be obligated to witness an actual abortion, which is described in Sen. Ted Cruz’s book as a procedure in which the physician partially delivers the unborn child, and then with the infant’s head still in the mother’s womb, uses scissors and forceps to pierce the skull and end the life of the child.
You would have to be very naive to think that there were no problems with mail-in-ballots in this election. The Epoch Times describes in great detail the many questionable facts that are documented.
In Pennsylvania, Trump was ahead by 700,000 votes on Nov. 4, and when 2.5 million mail-in-ballots were counted, he lost by about 80,000, which statistically is improbable.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
