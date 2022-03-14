I am writing about an article published Feb. 19 about an Arizona Catholic priest using the term “we,” during baptisms and marriages, refer-ring to the family and congregation instead of speaking in the first person, “I.”
They were all declared invalid by the Vatican of the Catholic church. Why?
Where in the Bible does it tell us we must utilize another person as a conduit to God? Can I not communicate directly with my higher power?
David K. Camblin
Johnstown
