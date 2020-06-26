I would like bring attention to an event I witnessed along with a friend at the Cambria County Library in Johnstown in February. My friend and I were at the library working on personal business.
A young Black man was sitting in a chair approximately 10 feet from us using the public WiFi on his smart phone. This young man was not making any noise nor doing anything objectionable, only using his phone. He was not talking on his phone. Suddenly, three Johnstown police officers arrived and were directed by the maintenance man to the young Black man. The police approached the man and said to him “You can’t hang here. You need to go to Sheetz or somewhere else.”
The young man left without comment.
My friend and I were really surprised by the police officer’s action. This man was not doing anything wrong or different than the rest of the library patrons were doing. Even the two librarians working at the front desk were surprised by the police action and asked me “What did he do?” The answer is that he didn’t do anything wrong that warranted calling the police on him in the first place, much less being removed from a public facility without an explanation from the police.
My concerns are why are library personnel permitted to call the police on library patrons for no legitimate reason, and if the Library Board of Directors knows about this practice and if they approve it.
Michael Meketa
Nanty Glo
The following is a response from the Cambria County Library:
Library committed to serving everyone
The Cambria County Library places a significant value on patron privacy, and it is our policy not to comment on the library use of our patrons.
The library strives to serve all members of our community. We follow the guiding principles established by the American Library Association, which encourage diversity, equity and inclusion in public libraries throughout the nation.
We hold the safety and security of our patrons and staff as our highest priority in all that we do. This has never been more evident as we have worked to reopen our building and resume in-person services to the public. The Johnstown Police Department has always been integral in keeping us safe in our building, and we have been continually impressed with their professionalism and support.
The library board and management strongly agree with and commend the following statement from the American Library Association’s Executive Board:
“Where it resides, racism leads to degradation. It weakens our institutions and destroys our communities and is one of the greatest obstacles to the American Library Association’s mission ‘to enhance learning and ensure access to information to all.’ ”
The Cambria County Library works to promote a culture of inclusion and acceptance, and to encompass individuals from all walks of life within our organization.
We are working deliberately and intentionally to uphold these values in our daily practices. Our library is committed to providing fair and equitable access to information to everyone in our community, now and always.
Ashley Flynn, Director of the Cambria County Library, and the Board of Trustees
