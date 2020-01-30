A diabolical agenda of madness lives rent free in Paulette Cononie Torchia’s head. (Jan. 23, “Trump not getting the credit he’s due”)
• Women make health-care decisions about their reproductive lives free from Torchia’s judgmental rosaries.
• Transgender people are free to be their true selves.
• Same-sex couples enjoy the freedom to marry, have children and raise them – some in the Catholic Church where they were baptized.
Outside Torchia’s gloomy bubble, her spiritual leader voices kind words for gays. When asked about gay priests, Pope Francis responded, “If they (gay priests) accept the Lord and have goodwill, who am I to judge them?”
Francis has also voiced support for parents. “We have to find a way to help that father or that mother to stand by their (LGBTQ) son or daughter,” he said during an interview.
While her spiritual leader models compassion and understanding, Torchia turns to the impeached one for inspiration – to Donald Trump’s cult of the pornography-star presidency, where it is perfectly fine to grab women by the genitals. Torchia turns a blind eye to Trump’s thousands of well-documented lies, the many examples of cruelties, corruptions, collusions and crimes and his ugly talk, and vicious tweets – offenses to truth and charity.
Torchia has a curious focus on pelvic-zone morality to the exclusion of all else.
For all her scorn and contempt for Democrats and the left, where is Torchia’s outrage for the scandal of clerical sex abuse, especially in her own diocese, one of the worst offenders.
Talk about diabolical madness.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts, formerly of Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.