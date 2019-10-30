The shout of hypocrisy and falsehood always drowns out the whispers of truth.
One only has to reflect on the Democratic Party’s so-called House impeachment inquiry for that phrase to ring true.
Why the secrecy? Why the partial release of transcripts of testimony and denial of access to transcripts that shouts partial information only to conceal the context for which the whisper of truth is found?
Why – for the sheer expediency of the pursuit of power driven by a rabid resentment of someone else’s politics? It is a pure example of shameless and childlike impetuous politics. Are there no longer men and women with souls to drive their statecraft?
Or are we reduced to be governed by those who parody a phone call to deliberately deceive in a congressional hearing knowing full well the shout of falsehood it was to drown out the whisper of truth of the actual transcript of the call?
Lest we forget, or have we forgotten, that it is we the people who govern, not the privileged elites given the role of representation. But I am afraid, sadly, that is what indeed we have allowed to become of our consent. We have consented to representation of those who sit in the chamber of “Shout.”
We as a nation have shamelessly consented to this theft of the soul of our nation. Now, those politically expedient elites conduct themselves with a soulless statecraft of secrecy clothed in an irony of calling themselves patriots.
Don Shaver
Johnstown
