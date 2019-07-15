The residents of the Greater Johnstown area are being taken advantage of by our state legislators.
Pennsylvanians pay the highest gasoline tax in the U.S., and these taxes are to be utilized to improve our state highways and roads.
However, a portion of this tax is used to fund the costs of state police who provide protection for municipalities who chose not to fund their own police forces.
According to an article published in the Tribune Review on July 2, a grand jury blamed the Penn Hills school board and district officials of poor leadership for approving a multi-million dollar upgrade in the schools despite repeated warnings and shrinking attendance.
Included was a $60,000 chandelier. Its reward for its irresponsible actions was a $3.3 million allocation from the state included in the state budget.
The city of Johnstown is a distressed city, yet it manages to provide its own police protection.
I don’t believe state taxpayers should be paying our hard-earned money for the poor decision making of local officials in other areas of the state.
Our local representatives need to begin working on stopping this welfare program.
Robert Vetock
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.