We are fortunate to have a newspaper that permits varying opinions in its editorial pages.
Having said that, I do have two serious questions for The Tribune-Democrat. I’m not looking to create a spat or telling it what to do, but for the sake of transparency, I know many others utilizing the forum would love to hear the answers to these questions.
1. Who decided the Sept. 5 deadline for sending letters of a political nature to the forum, two months ahead of what many people consider the most important election of their lifetime? The Editorial pages of the Tribune seem to be a “people section,” but the decision to shut it down so early on the political process seems to go against its protocol.
2. Why is there a deadline at all? Our nation really is at a serious crossroad. We know that these southwestern Pennsylvania opinions aren’t likely to change an overall perspective of the liberal or conservative platforms.
But it sure would be nice for everyday people to be able to vent their satisfactions or disappointments concerning the issues, policies and candidates until election time.
The Editorial page, in my opinion, is the best part of the paper. Taking away local political opinions at this crucial time in our nation doesn’t bode well for the paper.
The paper should be encouraging more political discourse rather than shutting it down at such an early date.
Thank you kindly, Tribune-Democrat, for answering these two obvious questions.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat’s rules for election letters were adopted several years ago. The editorial board selected a cutoff date to prevent an influx of letters due to space constraints and to allow for responses if necessary. Letters supporting the election process will be published. Endorsement letters can be published as advertisements in the weeks leading up to the election.
