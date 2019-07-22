It seems the Greater Johnstown Water Authority is picking our pockets any way and any time it can. For those people who have empty rental property, we have been paying a $10.50 monthly fee, even when there is not water service to that house.
It never really explained why.
Now, some genius has dreamed up another $10 fee on top of that. It’s called a reservation of capacity fee. When asked, I was told it was because there was still a water pipe coming to the house. What?
Years ago, when water service stopped, so did the bill. How can you be charged for a service you don’t receive? Using this rationale, the phone company should be able to bill you for a landline just because the line is outside your house. But you only use your cellphone. It’s bad enough that property owners receive no rental income, taxes still have to be paid and upkeep has to be done, now it throws more ridiculous fees on us.
Not to mention this costly sewer mandate. Paying for a non-existing service shouldn’t be one of them. Why isn’t the Public Utility Commission looking into this?
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority is a loose cannon. What fee will it come up with next?
D.A. Cassata
Johnstown
Authority doesn’t care about customers
We read about scams on the internet and on television. I would like to let the people know that I think the biggest scam artist in Johnstown is the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
I renovated a duplex house into a single dwelling. There wasn’t any need to have two water supply lines and meters. I had a plumber connect the water lines together. I had the GJWA shut off the supply line no longer needed outside. This was in 2015.
Well, the other day I received a bill for the account that hasn’t been in use for nearly four years. I went to the GJWA office to find out why I had received a bill on this old account. I was told that I would have to get the old water meter removed or I would be charged $36.99 a month: $27 for mandatory sewer and $9.99 for reservation of capacity (this has to be a made up charge).
So I will have the meter taken out.
Problem solved? No. Unless I have the water line in the street dug up and cut, I will receive a $4.99 charge every month for nothing. No service provided from the GJWA. The work to cut the water line is at my own expense. This is totally a scam.
No notice on this was sent to me. I urge the GJWA to provide an explanation on this. To the younger generation, get out of Johnstown. Live elsewhere. The city does not care about its citizens and the Greater Johnstown Water Authority does not care about its customers.
Brian E. Hohman
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The following is a response from the Greater Johnstown Water Authority:
Pa. law allows GJWA to charge fees
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority has more than 200 miles of water lines to maintain and more than 21,000 connections to the water mains. Of these connections, more than 1,700 are vacant properties.
By law, the authority has to continue to provide the availability of service to these 1,700 buildings. If there is not a charge to the owners of the vacant properties, the cost of the repairs falls on all of the paying customers of the authority. This past June, these vacant properties started receiving reservation of capacity fees so current rate payers are not made to subsidize these costs.
All municipal authorities in Pennsylvania are governed by the Municipal Authorities Act. The right to charge a reservation of capacity fee is specifically included in section 5607 of this set of laws in Pennsylvania. Any person who is receiving a reservation of capacity fee is able to stop receiving the charge by removing the plumbing inside the building, to the degree water cannot be provided.
No one is responsible for digging up any water line in the street. The portion of water line in the public streets is owned and maintained by the authority.
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority is responsible for providing clean safe drinking water and fire protection to its customers, and certainly cares about the service it provides and the customers it serves.
Michael Kerr
Resident Manager
Greater Johnstown Water Authority
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.