I would suggest that anyone who wishes to be informed on the relative impact of COVID-19 versus the annual flu, reference the CDC website for statistics relating to the past several annual flu epidemics, then see if you think that continuing the current control measures, many of which violate our constitutional rights, makes sense.
Also, does it make sense to place the same restrictions on the residents of Cambria, Blair, Bedford and other rural counties as those placed on residents of Philadelphia with its population density and reliance on mass transit? Does it make sense to put the same restrictions on fit and healthy seniors as those with serious health conditions?
To resolve these questions, I would put my money on the collective IQ and common sense quotient of Pennsylvania’s workers, retirees and business owners over those of a few autocratic and agenda- driven elitists. Please research the voting records of your Pennsylvania state representatives and senators and vote accordingly in November.
F.C. Garrison
Freedom, formerly of Johnstown
