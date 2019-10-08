I am writing this letter in regards to the empty lot on Fairfield Avenue previously occupied by the Harris Boyer Bakery. Why not make this a nice park for the people living in Morrellville? Call it Fairfield Park or HB Park or something like that.
Also, I want to comment on the kids and their bicycles. I am 84 years old, and when I was young, we had to take our bikes to the police station to have them check our brakes and make sure we had the proper reflectors and headlights on our bikes.
We would then get a bike plate for the cost of around 25 cents.
Now, in the past couple of weeks, I have had several experiences of close encounters with kids on bikes in the evening being a dare devil with me, just missing them because of them not having any reflectors, not to mention their dark clothing. Why not have some sort of a program now like I had when I was an “Evel Knievel”?
Leonard Krivac
Johnstown
