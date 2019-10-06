Regarding the article in The Tribune-Democrat on Sept. 22, “Diocese places Johnstown priest on leave.”
Well, here we go again. An accuser’s name isn’t listed, but the name of the accused is. Both names should be listed.
If the misconduct did occur 30 to 40 years ago, I guess they didn’t think it was wrong because they did not report it at the time.
Hopefully, investigators are checking into the background of the accuser also.
There needs to be time limits on these types of accusations. The accuser can say anything and the accused has no way of proving the accusations false because of the time lapse.
Arleen C. Schaffer
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.