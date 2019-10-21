James Edwards’ analysis of conservatives vs. liberals left me somewhat confused.
Rather than take the “them vs. us” divisive approach, I would prefer to speak to the tenants that liberals support. We support a health-care system that all can access while providing protections for pre-existing conditions and affordable medications.
Edwards should consider those who are only offered part-time employment with the intent of denying health-care benefits as they “shop for it or find a job that pays for it.”
Liberals embrace the need to address the climate crisis while accepting the evidence provided by the scientific community. They oppose the elimination of regulations that allow industry to freely release methane or the relaxation of auto emission standards. They don’t support huge corporate tax cuts that seemingly only result in stock buybacks as opposed to job growth.
Take the GM Lordstown, Ohio, plant closure for example. Perhaps re-tooling the line for an all electric vehicle would make the most sense as the best use of the tax cuts.
Somehow, liberals who believe in free enterprise are branded as socialists as an election approaches. Liberals participate in town hall meetings all over the country to discuss progressive ideas. While doing so, we don’t hear the speaker being harassed.
Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a chorus of people shouting “lock her up” or “lock him up.” I guess, sadly, it really may be them vs. us. Or, perhaps, Americans can come together while accepting our differences.
Tom Stewart
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.