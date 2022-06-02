Why is it that when someone kills a pregnant woman, they get charged with two counts of murder? But when there is an abortion, there is no charge of murder?
How does that work?
When did the womb become an unsafe place for a baby to be?
Why did God name Jesus and John
the Baptist before they were born? If
they were just fetuses, why name them?
Why do we care more for whales’ and eagles’ babies than human ones?
Women, your free choice comes in before you have sex, not afterward. If you have ever seen how a baby fights to stay alive in the womb, it would stay with you forever.
Life begins at conception. God breathes life into a human being.
Don’t say you are “pro-choice” or “for abortion.” Rather say that you are for
the slaughter of millions of innocent babies.
Why sugar-coat murder? God doesn’t.
A. Lee Fenimore
Johnstown
