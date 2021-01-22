The editorial on Jan. 9 calling for the resignation of local Reps. John Joyce and Glenn Thompson is a pompous slap in the face of the constituents who voted for these individuals.
Where was this newspaper expressing its outrage toward elected officials this past summer when cities across the nation burned because of “mostly peaceful protests?” Ask business and property owners who lost everything how peaceful these demonstrations were.
Any violence by one group against another for any reason is not acceptable. Using the same logic applied by this newspaper, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Forcey (publisher), Chip Minemyer (editor), Renee Carthew (news editor) and Rob Shontz (editorial page editor).
When did you receive the authority to declare when violence is acceptable or not?
John Machuta III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.