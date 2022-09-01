While President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will be hailed by some and cursed by others, a question that seems to be ignored is why is the cost of a college degree – much less a graduate degree – so expensive?
When I was born, the average family income was around $1,500, but one year tuition at Harvard was $500. While family income increased over the next decades, Harvard tuition remained a small fraction of family income.
All of this changed in the 1980s when Harvard’s tuition skyrocketed and continued to escalate to a point where it exceeded the average family income. Other schools followed.
When I opted to return to law school, I was accepted at Pitt and Penn State, both state-affiliated schools, where I had a scholarship to cover half of the tuition.
I attended Pitt on the recommendation of Judge Thomas Lansberry, of Somerset, who advised that if my plans were to return to Somerset or Cambria counties, no one would care where I attended law school, just win their cases and return their calls.
Pitt law tuition in 1971 was $1,500 and Penn State’s was $9,000. Tuition at both schools have escalated faster than the rate of inflation. A year at Penn State is now over $70,000 and overall cost is over $100,000. Pitt is not far behind.
I do not think that the course of study at Pitt has improved over 40 years.
While It is obvious that we value football and basketball coaches more than teachers, higher salaries for coaches and professors does not fully explain the huge increases.
With a greater percentage of high school graduates seeking college degrees, perhaps it is time to figure out a way to afford higher education without ending up with graduates encumbered by debt.
Richard J. Russell
Johnstown
