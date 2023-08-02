What’s this? Media had reported that a man was charged with assault against a pregnant woman, which included strangling, but the charges also included assault against an unborn child.
How is it that guys wearing white coats with the initials “M.D.” erroneously stitched behind their names can invade the womb, violently dismember and murder the child that God is forming for a high and holy purpose, and no charges are ever filed? Also, they get paid big bucks for these acts of intentional homicide.
President Joe Biden is on public record in his support of the killing of unborn children and has vowed to oppose any effort to restrict this abominable practice. Gov. Josh Shapiro is also in agreement with Biden on this issue. The governor has been pressing for an end to the death penalty in Pennsylvania and, in an email, said that no one should be killed in our state.
Am I the only one that senses something is horribly inconsistent here and has concluded further that hypocrisy has run amuck in our culture?
Clayton D. Harriger
Retired pastor of Belsano
