You might ask why all the unrest in America’s major cities. Consider these facts.
• Out of the 50 most populous cities
in America, 35 are run by liberal Democrats.
• The most distressed large cities in America are Detroit, Memphis, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Chicago, Tucson and Houston. All run by liberal Democrats.
• The worst run cities are Cleveland, Hartford, Flint, Oakland, Detroit, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. All run by liberal Democrats.
• The worst fiscally run cities are Dallas, Portland, Columbus, Montgomery, Fort Wayne, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toledo, New York and Chicago. All run by liberal Democrats.
• Cities with the highest rate of violent crimes are Anchorage, Stockton, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Birmingham, Little Rock, St. Louis, Memphis and Baltimore. All run by liberal Democrats.
• Cities with the highest rate of homelessness are New York (76,000), Los Angeles (56,000), Seattle, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. All run by liberal Democrats.
• Cities with the highest population delines (over 50%) based on the 2010 census are Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Gary, Cleveland, Youngstown, Detroit and St. Louis. All run by liberal Democrats.
• The poorest cities are Flint, Gary, Camden, Passaic and Youngstown. All run by liberal Democrats.
These figures suggest that liberal leaders have left many cities in desolation and citizens without any hope.
I must ask why citizens in these major American cities continue to vote for liberal Democrats when it is simply not working.
John Skubak
Johnstown
