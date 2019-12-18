When President Donald Trump holds a rally, his followers cheer when he lies and stoops to childish, schoolyard name calling. Why do you cheer?
He is a bully and I doubt if most of you would tolerate this behavior from your children.
Most Americans want the same things out of life, so when he says it’s us against them (American against American), why do you cheer? When he denigrates other races, why do you cheer? Are we all not humans who deserve dignity?
When he calls our civil servants liars, but has only praise for our enemy, President Vladimir Putin, why do you cheer?
When he abandons our allies and brings shame on our country, why do you cheer?
When do you get tired of his daily hateful tweets? Many Republicans in office know he is not good for our country, but because you cheer, they are willing to put their reelection ahead of our Constitution.
We all deserve better, so once again I ask you, why do you cheer?
Constance Edwards
Johnstown
