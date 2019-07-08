V.E. Erickson ball field is one of the nicest baseball and softball fields. It is a shame that it is marred by strip and construction work taking the upper parking lot away. You can park across Eisenhower Boulevard, a very busy highway to cross.
For some of the older people to cross may be dangerous. I guess what happened on Good Friday on Bedford Street wasn’t enough. Why in ball season?
I listen to the Democrats. All they say is how to get President Donald Trump out of office. They probably can’t beat him in the election, so they want to get him out while in office.
Trump has the economy on fire, unemployment is at its lowest, minorities and women employment is at the highest ever, but they still will not acknowledge his accomplishments.
You would think that the Democrats would get on board and campaign on how they could make it even better, but we know that won’t happen. Impeach – that is their quest, along with racism and abortion.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
