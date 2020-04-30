Was the devastation of the world’s greatest economy necessary? Inaccurate models used by those who provided information to us supported dire predictions that instilled fear, perhaps causing extreme actions that may not have been necessary.
The “closing” of states and designation of essential employees, businesses and services is on the shoulders of the individual governors. President Donald Trump did not close anything.
These actions by governors have caused massive job losses and business closings throughout the country. Who are these people to decide if you are an essential worker or business?
If you depend on going to work at your job to feed your family or have a small business dependent on daily foot traffic for survival, your definition of essential may differ from those on high.
Some governors and mayors have used this opportunity to infringe upon the ability of persons to go about living their lives in freedom.
And a bankrupt government printing money to pass out has never been the solution. Americans need to work and produce goods and services, and there must be commerce. That is the only way to bring back jobs and create wealth and a solid economy.
Some say we can never go back to normal. I say, why not? America has survived pandemics before, not to mention a civil war and a couple of world wars.
Americans will always come back if they do not succumb to fear and a false hope of the nanny-state providing for them if they only surrender some rights.
August Gatto
Ebensburg
