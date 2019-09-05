Something has me confused. I have seen many event ads promoting Central Park, but yet when there were thousands of people in for Thunder in the Valley, the park was closed every night at 7.
To me, Central Park has always been the heart of Johnstown. Many people, especially the locals, enjoy the music, dancing, seeing old friends and buying from the vendors. When I inquired about the park closing so early, I was told it was because of all the trouble in the park. I have been to Thunder in the Valley every year since it started, and I have never seen or heard of any trouble.
Seems like those in charge want everyone to go to the PNG Park for Thunder in the Valley. That is a nice place if you like loud music and beer, but not all of us bikers are into that venue. Also, when we did go to PNG Park, we had a hard time finding parking because a large mobile trailer from the band was parked on the road. Cars and a pickup also were parked there. Parking should be for bikes only.
My solution to the problem is keep the alcohol in PNG Park, where it can be patrolled, and hire a good band for Central Park for the nondrinkers to enjoy. They could also put the Biker Mall in PNG and stop paying a big price for renting the space they use now.
Shirley Moyer
Davidsville
The following is a response from Lisa Rager, of Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which organizes Thunder in the Valley.
Park was as active as other event venues
The Visitors Bureau conducted a thorough operations and financial analysis of 2018 Thunder based on observations, meetings with partners, vendor feedback, and crowd patterns, etc. We determined that changes in our operating schedule were warranted across all venues, not just Central Park.
We staggered the entertainment schedule on all four stages. Bands started at Central Park earlier than at any other venues on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, entertainment at Central Park and the Train Station began at 12:30, before the Biker Mall and PNG Park. Central Park opened first on Sunday as well, with a worship service at 10 a.m., followed by a band from 1:30 to 4.
Central Park hosted 10 bands and 29 hours of free entertainment, only two fewer bands and 3 1/2 hours difference from PNG Park, and more than the Train Station and Biker Mall venues. In summary, the park was as active as the other venues.
We program a wide variety of entertainment, so there’s a lot for attendees to choose from, in addition to what the local establishments offer.
Regarding parking close to PNG Park, we have to provide parking for our bands to load in and out, so yes, it is congested on that side of the river.
There’s not enough space in PNG to accommodate all of the activity from the Biker Mall.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact me at my office. We look forward to next year’s rally, June 25-28.
Lisa M. Rager
executive director,
Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau
