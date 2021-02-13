How many COVID questions can one ask?
What is the purpose of the daily COVID case and death reports on TV? Yearly death by heart attack and cancer averages are more than 600,000 and 500,000 respectively, so why aren’t they reported daily?
Why don’t the reports note the number that died of COVID versus death with COVID since the majority of deaths involve the elderly and frail with several co-morbidities?
When does the “COVID death clock” start a new year? Or will the media keep a running tab (as opposed to the yearly flu or heart attack stats) to maintain a level of anxiety?
Why all the news supporting experimental vaccines, but nothing on successful prophylatic and out-patient care?
Why has the National Institues of Health delayed in approving early treatment of COVID? Have you discussed the vaccines with your doctor?
Why did the WHO remove naturally acquired herd immunity from its website and left only reference to vaccine-based immunity? Recent information from Sweden points to the success in their effort to avoid lockdowns and achieve naturally acquired herd immunity.
How many masks are enough for you?
Are you delusional enough to accept the new Chinese COVID test?
Which is worse, COVID or lockdowns/masks? Do lockdowns and masks prevent weakening of the virus?
Only room for two last pertinent questions: How is our socialized, centrally-planned medical system working out for you and do you have a right to work and protect your family?
Russ Orlowsky
Portage
