Before God made his first man, Adam, he completed the environment and everything he would need for living on Earth.
He put the fossil fuels in the ground for man to use and gave him a brain to figure out how to use them.
God created trees and plants to give off oxygen. He made man to breathe in oxygen and breathe out carbon dioxide, which the plants and trees need. He knew that fossil fuels would cause carbon dioxide, but he expected humans to figure out how to generate more oxygen to compensate for it.
If we shut down all the coal mines and gas and oil production, we will be wasting the resources God gave us and be solely dependent on the countries who are going to use their natural resources and sell them to us.
If we stop producing oil, think of all the products we won’t have.
Ranken Energy notes that 6,000 products we use every day are on the list.
Among them are everything made of plastic, petroleum jelly (Vaseline), sports balls and equipment, all tires (so forget about using a bicycle instead of a car), movie film, electric blankets, soft contact lens, shoe polish, shower curtains, antifreeze, telephones, ammonia and fan belts. Not only fuel oil, but also refrigerant for air conditioners would disappear.
Coal by-products include rayon, nylon, silicone, shampoo, insect repellent, solvents and dyes. Of course, we know the primary uses for coal.
God is still sustaining the world. He sends rain and sunshine to make crops grow. Some earth scientists want to put satellites up to shield the Earth from getting too much sun. I wonder how that would work out.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
