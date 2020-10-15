In Proverbs 11:18, “the wicked earn a living by deception, but the one who plants righteousness gathers a true harvest.”
There are two distinct categories of government employees: Civil servants and bureaucrats. Civil servants work tirelessly, efficiently and solve problems; bureaucrats waste time, money and create problems.
In my 35 years of government work, I testify most of the bureaucrats are union-loving Democrats. Not too long into my state employment, I noticed unions “force” you to check your work ethic at the door. You think, why bother, if the one next to you can get away with everything and earns more, while you’re stuck doing both jobs.
Any consumer, who has awareness, can attest to the fact, American work ethic is on life support in the United States. Not in every person, but for select groups of people who feel entitled.
Bureaucrats placate to whining children and indict the hard workers.
I know because I’ve experienced this discrimination first hand. From working for a man who hated white people and women, when I first entered the U.S. Air Force, to jealous women who treat other professional women with contempt.
Many Americans want to see work ethic demonstrated again or taught, not reward criminality. I, for the life of me, cannot understand why people are opposed to hard work and jobs. Not to mention murdering children. Seriously shame on that mindset.
I implore you to search your soul before you vote and consider what’s at stake.
Janet Lord
Jerome
