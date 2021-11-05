We all know about the mandates being enforced by businesses for their employees to receive the COVID vaccine or be terminated.
These mandates are coming down from federal and state governments. This isn’t really anything new.
As an employee of Conemaugh Health Systems, prior to COVID, I was required to obtain a flu shot or be terminated (unless I had a medical waiver). This happened to several of my co-workers who refused to be vaccinated.
My question is this: Why are only working people being required to have the vaccine? Why isn’t it a requirement for those who obtain unemployment benefits, medical assistance, food stamps, help with housing and utilities, etc? Even the illegal immigrants coming across the border are not being mandated.
I do not think it is right that the people who are willing to work are the ones being penalized for standing up for their rights and freedoms.
I have also found out that Congress is not being mandated to get the vaccine.
Why should they be exempt? Is it another case of “Do as I say, not as I do?”
Dennis Sawyer
Mineral Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.