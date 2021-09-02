I find it deeply disturbing that so many organizations are now imposing mandatory vaccination requirements on their employees or in some instances their customers.
What authority do they claim to have over the health of others? How did we get to this point? Many have doubts or concerns over the efficacy and safety of these vaccines.
Anyone still able to practice critical thinking should carefully evaluate the available information before making their own decision.
The constantly changing guidance and the contradictory information from so-called “experts” has undermined their credibility.
Finally, the loudest voices calling for mandatory forced vaccinations are the same ones that only a few years ago were screaming “my body my choice” at the top of their lungs.
What happened there?
Shawn Kaufman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.