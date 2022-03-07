On Jan. 9, “Meet the Press” used the words “an attack on our democracy.”
Those are words that have been used quite a few times now on the news. My question is, whose democracy are we talking about?
There are those who say there are three sides to a coin. Mine, yours and the rest.
The Supreme Court interprets our constitution, not the coin. Not me, you and others.
President Bill Clinton was given four more years, even after his sexual deviate activity in the White House. One of his quotes was “It’s the economy, stupid.”
I was no Donald Trump lover, but I was certainly not a fan of Hillary Clinton. I’ve stated before, is this the best that we have to run our country?
President Trump had our economy going in the right direction, at the time. Not for 50 years ago or 50 years in the future, but for right now, even with the melting of our glaciers.
Even with Trump’s blinders, he deserved four more years. Anything that Trump did was not worse than what Bill Clinton did.
The Democrats didn’t like the draining of the swamp, so they ruined him.
I still don’t like what happened at the Capitol, and I do believe that some of Trump’s statements may have instigated the violence. These so-called protesters became nothing but a lynch mob.
But I can’t help wondering, with so much filming going on, that the media was there egging this on.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
