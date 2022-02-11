Ten years ago, my wife and I purchased a property in Upper Yoder Township – nice little house in a beautiful neighborhood. This is the home that we decided to retire in. I’m in my 70s and my wife is partially disabled.
We were downsizing from a much larger home with the purpose of eliminating all of the extra work involved in maintaining the larger property.
When we first viewed this property, I missed a very large “red flag.” There was a sump pump in the integral garage. There was a drain just outside of the garage door, which is understandable.
There are two floor drains in the finished basement area, one in the laundry room and one in the family room.
The family room was carpeted and the laundry room was finished with ceramic tile. Just what we were looking for, how wrong we were.
Since that fateful date, we have been flooded three times. We have spent literally thousands on replacement carpet, new sump pump with battery backup, two new surface pumps, and did I mention $6,000 to have my basement dug up, lines pressure tested, backyard dug up and hastily repaired – baseboard and drywall ruined.
Now having met my responsibility to bring my drainage lines to code, the majority of my flooding is backing up through my floor drains. Who is responsible?
Can anybody help? Someone must take responsibility for this disaster.
Robert Swaner
Upper Yoder Township
