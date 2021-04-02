In each divorce case involving children, there is usually a big fight over who gets full control over their welfare.
In serious child abuse cases, children are removed from both parents to foster homes for proper supervision. After all, children must have a stable upbringing.
Today, we are witnessing thousands of parentless children crossing our border with the approval of the Biden administration.
Who is going to be delegated to serve as their parents?
Are President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris down there changing their diapers, feeding them or even lullabying them to sleep?
Have you seen each opened up their own wallets or purses donating any funds to their plight?
Have members of the Democratic Party and big tech, who supported their election offered to house a child during their duration in our country?
If not, then, who?
It leaves you.
It is your responsibility, your money and your duty, because as Democrats always say, "This is who we are."
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.