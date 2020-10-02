I have lived long enough to have seen World War II film clips of concentration camps, gas furnaces and the herding of Jews into ghettos to fend for themselves at the mercy of the notorious gestapo.
The Jews’ only weapon of defense was the belief that providence would somehow, someday deliver them from such inhuman bondage.
Someone later noted that if every Jew had at least one handgun, they could have taken out five occupying soldiers, more than enough to free themselves and others from the horror of Nazism.
Today, you have leaders who want to confiscate your arms, leaving you defenseless much like the aforementioned Jews of the ’40s.
A question you should ask yourself is this – who does get to keep their firearms?
Remember, those who do will have complete control over you.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.