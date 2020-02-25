I call it forensic evidence. It might also be preceded by “hey bro, I hate to ruin your cool story with the facts, but ...”
The eight years leading up to the end of 2016 were dark times in my place of business – electric power generation. In fact, construction and development were flat-lined as well as evidenced by my service on a local planning commission. Vendors and contractors were slashing each other’s throats for work.
Many of them had significant layoffs, some just a mere skeleton of what they once were.
Then abruptly in January 2017, all hell broke loose. Suddenly contractors were getting booked out 12, 18, 24 months.
Raw materials and parts rapidly became in short supply. Lead times for basic materials were ridiculous. The union crafts we used told us they were strapped for new guys; the halls were empty. What happened?
For some reason, the captains of industry suddenly had hope, euphoria and were building, remodeling, repairing and replacing like ravenous shoppers at a Black Friday sale. The economics experts call this sentiment, or a view, attitude or opinion. For some reason, the captains of industry were suddenly optimistic as hell.
This all came to pass because of what President Barack Obama put in motion?
Dennis Simmers
Ebensburg
