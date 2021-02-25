Insurrection: A rising up against established authority, rebellion, revolt. (Webster’s College Dictionary)
Prosecute the idiots that rampaged the Capitol building to the fullest extent of the law. But don’t try to relate good moral conservatives and especially former President Donald Trump to this act of idiocy.
The national media, including our local media, did another stellar performance of support for the liberal narrative by accenting and prolonging the evil done by these radicals day after day.
Now, please reread the definition of insurrection. I’d like to ask: Where were the media when the rioting, looting and the burning down of portions of cities across America were taking place last year? If it weren’t for a few cable news networks, we would have had no idea what was taking place for extended periods of time.
Was there a demand by the media to have these mayors and governors of these cities and states removed when they did little or nothing to stop these obvious insurrections? Of course not.
They were Democrats. By the way, Black Lives Matter just might have had a little to do with these insurrections. I saw Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of BLM, in an unrelated tape state: “We are trained Marxists.”
Perhaps the paper can be honest and print the number of indictments and monetary damage done at the Capitol and then likewise for what occurred across America last year. Sure would be admirable.
A final question: Can insurrections only be caused by conservatives?
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
