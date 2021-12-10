It seems like the national news media are trying to accomplish what Charles Manson could not – start a race war.
The reporting of events involving Blacks being assaulted by whites in terms of shear volume far surpasses Black on Black, Black on white or white on white cases.
News items identifying the victims
or perpetrators as Hispanic or Asian almost never seem to be reported as such.
Here are three examples of current events that support this claim.
• Kyle Rittenhouse is labeled as a white supremacist even though this was a white on white case. No evidence in court supported him being a racist.
• Three white men in Brunswick, Georgia, were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery (who is Black), yet no evidence in court proved this was racially motivated.
• Darrell Brooks (who is Black) plowed through a Thanksgiving Day parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The only reason I know he is Black is because I saw his picture. The news media makes no mention of his race.
If a white man drove his SUV into a crowd of minority children and seniors, would the news media have reported this event any differently?
The big question in all this is why?
Is it for profit, ratings or some nefarious reason?
Who benefits when Americans are splintered, fractured or divided, instead of united?
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
