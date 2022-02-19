Who were the real insurrectionists?
Here is the definition of a insurrection: An organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence.
Now the governments of Canada and the United States are calling out federal authorities for the truckers protest. To me they aren’t insurrections, they aren’t using violence to protest.
The White House and Justin Trudeau are yelling they are hurting our economy.
I think a lot of people who live in Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis had their businesses burned down and destroyed during the riots of last summer would have had no problem with the peaceful protest by the truckers.
Don’t forget, President Donald Trump sent for federal help to protect Portland and was told by the mayor, we do not want them.
Last we don’t forget the people who were injured and killed by these rioters. Especially the young people who were killed by the chop zone that was set up in the city of Seattle.
So, who were the real insurrectionists?
R.I. Wissinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.