Who are the real heroes you ask?
Robert Pawlicki’s column, “Who are the real heroes?” on Aug. 22 states heroism using legal arms defending lives in Indiana mall feeds our violent crime crisis with deadly consequences. To answer Pawlicki’s question, let’s visit some history and gun rights both foreign and domestic.
History shows in 1938, Hitler enacted new control policies prohibiting Jews from owning guns. Three years later, a Holocaust history lesson, establishing armed people will not willingly load themselves into railroad boxcars.
Consider severely restricted guns in other countries, governments inflicting whatever pain deemed necessary, punishing people for chewing gum or possessing marijuana; dismembered for stealing; woman brutalized for wearing makeup, etc.
As a licensed psychologist, Pawlicki, how would you respond to grieving patients whose son lost hand(s) for shoplifting; their daughter severely flogged/scared for using makeup; or their grandparent imprisoned for carrying medical marijuana?
Don’t be misled, socialism/dictatorship are creeping into our lives by far-left political advocates, with Sen. Chuck Schumer spouting “change the world, change America,” while President Joe Biden transitions America seemingly away from capitalism through executive orders dictating government control to world extremism.
American forefathers gave our citizens a unique Constitution, one that protects its people, where Second Amendment rights allow law-abiding gun owners to defend against “all enemies both foreign and domestic.” An oath politicians swore upholding that constitution.
Who are the real heroes you ask? They are people you fault, such as the Indiana Mall hero and millions of legal gun owners countrywide protecting the peoples sovereignty.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
