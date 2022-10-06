I don’t know the name of a single police officer. Only one police officer has spoken to me in years.
The police walked a beat when I was young. We all knew the beat cop, and he knew us by name. He talked, and joked with us every day. He gained our respect to the point where we became his “surveillance” cameras of the time.
I was a young teenager during that period. There came a time when our beat cop caught me throwing an apple at a passing car. He grabbed me and gave me a swift kick in the butt. I never threw an apple at a car again. Yet I respected him even more for how he handled the situation.
Years later, that same officer and I worked together for Bethlehem Steel security. We became great friends. I’ve lived in my home for 25 years, and have had only one police officer stop and talk with me. He’s my neighbor.
Are those real people or robots in the police cars? It’s hard to say when one only gets a fleeting glance. It’s impossible to see what is really going on in the neighborhood during a two-minute drive-thru.
The reality is, it’s starting to feel like the wild west here. Mr. Policeman, stop and talk with us once in a while. I’m not trying to give the police a hard time. They will always have my support.
DAVID FRIEBEN
JOHNSTOWN
