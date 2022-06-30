Why are we still focused on Jan. 6. If it was a true insurrection, there would have been the same number of guns as participants. There were zero guns. It has been confirmed by numerous sources that then-President Donald Trump did authorize National Guard troops to be used, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused. This sham committee needs to stop and do the work of the people.
We are suffering from the highest inflation in 40 years, highest gas prices ever, baby formula shortages, food shortages, unexplained destruction of food packing plants, etc. and all around misery. Which is totally unnecessary. President Joe Biden’s 18 executive orders on Day 1: shut down our drilling. That was the snowball rolling down the hill. High oil costs raised the costs of everything we use.
We have enough energy in this country to supply the world. We could be making way more than a billion dollars a day, supplying others and keeping our country wealthy. Instead, we have human imposed misery from this White House.
How dare he? He used Russian oil, now wants oil from Saudi Arabia. Why? Won’t that affect climate change? My friends from Canada said the pipeline should have been finished.
I’ve seen billboards that said the green new deal was the great turnoff switch for our country. It truly was. Are you Democrats all happy now?
Call the White House, senators, representatives, Pelosi, Secretary of Energy, Secretary of Transportation and Janet Yellen, etc. to let them know we want to be energy independent and wealthy and safe again.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
