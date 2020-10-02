I have been voting for more than 50 years. I have voted for Republicans and Democrats. I always vote for the person, never the party.

Try this. Pretend you are home alone and it’s 3 in the morning. You wake up and smell smoke. You’re trapped. You call 911 and report a fire at your address. It’s a volunteer fire department. Only one man answers the call. Which man would you want to come and try to save your life – Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

I’m not going to tell you who I would want. Make your own choice. Vote for that one.

Bruce Crooks

Brush Valley

Tags

Recommended for you