I have been voting for more than 50 years. I have voted for Republicans and Democrats. I always vote for the person, never the party.
Try this. Pretend you are home alone and it’s 3 in the morning. You wake up and smell smoke. You’re trapped. You call 911 and report a fire at your address. It’s a volunteer fire department. Only one man answers the call. Which man would you want to come and try to save your life – Donald Trump or Joe Biden?
I’m not going to tell you who I would want. Make your own choice. Vote for that one.
Bruce Crooks
Brush Valley
