In response to the column on Dec. 18 by Josh Fleitman, who calls for more gun laws to prevent school shootings, I think another law, though well-intended, will do nothing to ease the problem.
I will show my age when I say I grew up in a world where we started each day saying the pledge to the flag and reciting the Lord’s Prayer.
We were taught to respect our forefathers, leaders, parents, community and neighbors. Our education focused more on our responsibilities, not our rights.
We had two-parent homes, with both parents involved in schoolwork, discipline and religious values.
I knew there were powers greater than me, from God above to my mom and dad, and the last thing I wanted to do was disappoint them.
This is how you build moral character, not through legislation.
Karen J. Sroka
Windber
