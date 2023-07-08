I am a patriot and enjoy the freedom that our forefathers fought to gain for us.
My father, uncles and brothers all fought for our country.
My problem is having the freedom to purchase and set off fireworks that used to be labeled “dangerous” and were only set off by professional people in a setting suitable for that purpose.
Now, we have to hear them all over the neighborhoods, even next door. They are not the quiet ones used when we were children – now they are so loud they rattle our windows and our nerves. They sound like gun shots and bombs going off.
Is there no longer any respect for those who have anxiety issues, heart problems, nervous conditions, PTSD or autism?
Even animals have a hard time dealing with the constant noise and loud explosive sounds that go on day after day before the said holiday. And often lasting into the late hours of the night.
What about the elderly who like to retire early?
What happened to a designated place such as a park or fairgrounds to show the fireworks where everyone can meet to enjoy the spectacular sights? Why is it now necessary to have almost every neighbor doing their own thing?
Fireworks should never have been made legal for purschase in Pennsylvania.
I know that others join with me in this concern and I thank you for listening.
Nancy Berkebile
Stonycreek Township
