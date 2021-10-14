So where’s the logic?
Democrats: If your administration believes in a woman’s right to abortion then why should she (or anyone) be fired for not having the right to object a vaccination? It’s still her body.
What a nice way to say thank you to front-line workers, while immigrants are not required testing and may create a new wave of measles, mumps or any unvaccinated disease they bring with them. They are given support that Americans lack.
Why should a doctor sacrifice 12 years of employment for training and loans to give up 39% of income to taxes?
We have a supply and worker shortage, yet high employment needs. You can blame it on supply because you give healthy people the incentive to stay home and collect.
You increase supply and taxes collected when people go to work.
You tell the middle class you will not increase taxes, however inflation for food, utilities, gas, housing, cars, etc., have already taken more away than you can provide. They’re called fees.
Democrats want to track your savings over $600 to see where you spend it. It’s part of their socialistic effort.
A dog had his chain reduced one link at a time, every few days, until his chain was so short he could barely move. He never resisted because he was conditioned to the loss of freedom slowly over time.
Wake up, America, before it’s too late.
Our founding father’s would turn over in their graves seeing what we have become.
David Patterson
Davidsville
