We have no leader in the White House.
When the president was in Poland, he made multiple gaffes that could cause the horrible situation in Ukraine many times worse. He hinted that the United States would go and take Vladimir Putin out of office.
Even though Putin has hated on the world stage, Putin can now tell the Russian people that the United States could come and take over their government.
Joe Biden also said that our troops would be seeing the Ukrainian people in person. Next, he said that if chemical weapons are used in Ukraine, we would answer in kind against Russia.
Then the White House issued statements saying the president misspoke on all these issues. This makes you wonder what damaging statements, he has said to our enemies and NATO leaders in private if it wasn’t written down.
The White House is now talking to our enemies, Iran and Venezuela, maybe for oil to help out the Europeans’ energy shortage, instead of taking off the restrictions that they put on our oil and natural gas producers that is hindering its production.
Where is our presidential leadership?
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
