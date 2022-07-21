On May 29, the TV program “Meet the Press” aired and the subject was mainly about the recent mass shootings, and of course, it was mostly about more gun laws.
They danced around what the real problem is – security. Without security, there would be no America. People come to America for freedom. There would be no freedom without security.
The Bill of Rights is our security. Without the Bill of Rights, who knows what kind of a country we would have. All of the mass shootings could have been prevented or been less severe if there had been security.
With all of the shootings that we have had, you would think that by now security would be mandatory. It surely doesn’t take a college degree to figure this out.
These 18-year-old kids with messed up minds, and I say kids, because they certainly weren’t adults, both posted their intent on computers, both bought body armor and rifles legally before they acted.
Seems to me that someone had to know what was up.
With proper security, how could anyone wearing body armor caring a rifle just walk up the sidewalk and into a building without being noticed in broad daylight.
Seventeen- and 18-year-olds are allowed to join or be drafted into the armed forces because it’s easy to mold their minds.
Makes me wonder, who molded these kids’ minds?
With proper security, the Jan. 6 riot may not have happened.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
