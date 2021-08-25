I’d like to comment on Bill Ketter’s column on Aug. 7, “NPR, CNN high-wire ethics.”
Quote from Ketter: “National public radio and CNN are the latest examples of straddling standards that prohibit conflicts of interest and the appearance of bias in presenting the news.
“The reasons are hard to grasp for old-school journalists, such as myself, groomed to keep an open mind, avoid advocacy and let evidence and facts, not personal beliefs, tell the story.
“I’m talking here about fair news reporting, not opinion journalism, which by definition is espousal.”
It’s admirable that Ketter called out NPR and CNN over the ethics issue concerning New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother, Chris, and ethics in general.
What I’d like to know is where were the ethics when it came to President Donald Trump?
Trump was unmercilessly castigated for four years by the media. If old-school journalism, open-mindedness evidence and facts and fair news reporting quoted by Ketter were applied to Trump, he’d rightfully be our president and our nation would be in a more stable condition.
The truth of the matter is the media rejected ethics when it came to Trump.
Trump’s policies were good for America, but the Democrats prevailed over Trump.
Perhaps Ketter could do an open-minded evidence and facts summarization of Trump’s time in office.
Will he do that? I don’t think so.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
