The worst ice and wind storm in years hit our area on March 3.
The electricity in the Dunlo/Salix area was out from 5:30 p.m. March 3 until 10 p.m. March 7.
Where was our local broadcasting company and the news on March 4 at 6 p.m.?
Their commitment is to keep the community informed.
Not one discussion about the storm’s impact and power outages in the Johnstown area and what businesses were closed.
We have friends from New Ashtola, Elton and Ragers Hill in the same situation.
Pittsburgh news channel talked about thousands of people without power in Fayette and Westmorland counties with pictures of fallen trees, etc.
Yet, they broadcasted the picture of a billboard which a Wisconsin man paid for looking for a relationship.
Thank you, local broadcasting company.
Andrew Rygel
Salix
