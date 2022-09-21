According to the article on Sept. 2 in The Tribune-Democrat, the CDC recently endorsed an updated COVID-19 booster shot without having any human tests regarding its long-term effectiveness at preventing disease, hospitalization or safety of use.
With no actual science – where is the independently run double-blind randomized control study – to support the latest booster shot?
The CDC and its supporters apparently believe statements such as “I think they’re going to be an effective tool ...” and “it is the same scaffolding, part of the same roof – we’re just putting in some dormers and windows” are sufficient to support the endorsement.
While these unscientific assertions may placate some, I’d prefer actual science on something other than mice.
Moreover, it is hard to justify such a recommendation with the knowledge that some institutions will blindly follow the recommendation and mandate the usage.
Also, the FDA has provided emergency authorization for the booster despite the fact that hospitals are not being overrun with COVID-19 patients.
It appears that many hospital COVID-19 cases that are being reported are cases where the patients are admitted for
some other ailment and the COVID-19 infection is picked up because of testing, not because of observable symp-toms.
While some may wonder why the reputation of the CDC and the FDA has deteriorated during the past two years, it seems obvious that wound is self-inflicted.
John Thompson
Johnstown
