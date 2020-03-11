The Tribune-Democrat is all for it.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio is all for it.
Mayor Frank Janakovic is all for it.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. is all for it.
What is it?
Casey’s Five Freedoms for America’s Children initiative.
How can one not be all for it? After all, it’s for the kids. Each initiative has one common theme: Spending money, lots of money.
Not once is anything mentioned about family. Not once is anything mentioned about giving some investment guidance and education along with the $500 we are to give each child each year.
Not once is anything mentioned about coming up with the tens of billions of dollars needed for the initiative. The entitlement mentality in this country is on steroids, and it seems as if no one is willing to step up and try to stop it, or at least slow it down.
As Casey said, “We cannot continue on the path that we’re on right now.” How true, senator, how very true.
Paul Dillon
Cresson
