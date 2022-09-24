When you discuss Cambria County with fellow seniors it’s the have and have nots.
If you get in a legal jam, it’s who can pay the most fees and who can pay for the better legal representation. It’s all about the money.
Our prison is understaffed, over crowded, dangerous and poor treatment for drug/alcohol and again, it’s about the money.
Ever wonder why there are so many repeat offenders? All those political advertisements during the election on being tough on crime and more help with mental health are just propaganda. Once the election is over it’s back to normal.
We have an over-burdened, understaffed CYS. I saw a sign warning of bumpy roads coming into Johnstown and weeds are abundant, however, we do have nice wine festivals.
Our schools are dangerous and we need bus drivers.
Where is all the funding actually going?
Who monitors all these systems? Our tax dollars at work. Common sense, empathy, responsibility, communication, apparently are just words used at election time.
Where is the change and the help for the common person? Or are we going to let things ride as usual and look the other way?
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.