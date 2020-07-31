Does anyone recognize the names of Mekhi James, Natalia Wallace, Sincere Gaston, Lena Nunez, Amaria Jones? No?
They are just some of the Black children shot dead in the past several weeks, and these names don’t include the names of Black children who were shot and survived. The numbers keep going up each week. But the question is: does it matter? We were told that Black lives really do matter, but apparently some actually don’t.
Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, Black Lives Matter took charge and we’ve seen carnage all across our country.
Something else is happening, however.
We’re seeing that BLM isn’t a movement as much as it is a political and fundraising arm of the Democratic Party.
Outrage is reserved for white police officers who kill unarmed Black men.
There’s no outrage for the slaughter of Black children. Could it be that there is no political advantage for the November elections in drawing attention to Black children being killed?
Democratic mayors, governors and leaders threw themselves down asking for mercy from BLM while they watched their cities burn.
It’s hard not to conclude that there’s no political pressure being brought about to stop the carnage because the political class, and media, have no skin in the game. Everything is directed toward November.
Locally, Unity Coalition co-chairs Rachel Allen and Christine Dahlin are also silent. Where is your outrage now?
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.